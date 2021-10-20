F1

“Let’s have no BS between us” – Romain Grosjean reveals fascinating first conversation with Lotus teammate Kimi Raikkonen

“Let’s have no BS between us” - Romain Grosjean reveals fascinating first conversation with Lotus teammate Kimi Raikkonen
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I told Russell Westbrook to go home and watch a comedy": LeBron James pithily dismisses any talk of dissent in Lakers locker room following opening night defeat by Warriors
Next Article
“Kevin Durant is somebody I looked up to growing up”: Jayson Tatum talks about dominating for the Celtics and shows love to the Nets superstar
F1 Latest News
"We are seeing a possible World Champion” - Former Red Bull driver bets on underrated Carlos Sainz to win a world title this decade
“We are seeing a possible World Champion” – Former Red Bull driver bets on underrated Carlos Sainz to win a world title this decade

“We are seeing a possible World Champion” – Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari is very…