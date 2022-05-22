“I will take Hamilton and see what we do”: Fernando Alonso on taking Lewis Hamilton on a desert island and his cooking abilities

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso shares his love for cooking since his childhood and talks about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard was looking to return to the 2007 top form with McLaren after signing in 2015. However, things went horribly for him due to the new Honda engines.

Alonso had to wait for the British Grand Prix to score his first points on his McLaren return. Despite the disappointment, he remained with the team for well over 4 years.

At the start of the 2016 season, Alonso suffered injuries after a heavy crash with Haas’ Esteban Gutierrez. He scored points at the Russian Grand Prix after finishing sixth.

During the season backed by the reliability issues, Alonso still had a positive moral. He sat down with fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz Jr in a ‘Special Q&A session.’

Fernando Alonso on taking Hamilton on a desert island

Fernando Alonso and his former teammate Lewis Hamilton have had an interesting relationship in F1. The duo came to blows during their time together in McLaren. However, the duo also shared their respect and liking for each other during the late 2010s.

The then McLaren driver was asked about who would he pick to be stuck on a desert island? At first, Alonso laughed it off by saying that he is given the most difficult questions every time.

Much to everyone’s surprise, he chose Lewis Hamilton. He explained: “Probably, I will take Hamilton and see what we do.”

Fernando Alonso welcomes Lewis Hamilton to F1 😅 pic.twitter.com/sRuMgqGx0d — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) May 19, 2022

‘Chef’ Fernando Alonso talks about cooking

One of the questions was what is the most amazing thing Alonso can cook? The two-time world champion shared his cooking experiences stating that he has been making food since his childhood.

He further added: “My father always cooked at home when I was a child, thus I had the philosophy. It is not that I’m a good cooker but my parents never liked the taste.”

Alonso concluded by stating: “My parents say that the taste is 8 out of 10 but the presentation is 10. The taste, I don’t care so much.”