“They copied a car that they do not understand”- F1 Twitter trolls Aston Martin and Lance Stroll after the latter’s comments on their car design

On Saturday, Lance Stroll said that the fact they’re two seconds slower than Red Bull means Aston Martin didn’t copy them.

Aston Martin generated controversy yet again, after pictures revealed their car to be frightfully similar to the RB18. The British team was expected to bring in upgrades to Barcelona, but fans were shocked to see that their sidepods completely resembled those of Red Bull, along with a part of their floor design.

Their performance on the other hand, didn’t quite match Red Bull’s. The Milton-Keynes outfit spent Saturday trying to fight for pole position alongside Ferrari. Aston Martin however, couldn’t get out of Q1.

Lance Stroll put up a time of 1:21.418 and Sebastian Vettel’s best lap time was 1:20.954. The Red Bull drivers however, were about two seconds faster than them overall. Stroll had a message for the people who claimed Aston Martin was copying Red Bull.

“What position is Red Bull? We’d be two seconds faster if it was a copy,” the Canadian said.

Aston Martin copied Red Bull’s design, but not correctly, F1 twitter claims

F1 fans were perplexed when they saw the AMR22 sidepods on Friday. However, a poor Saturday brought the Silverstone outfit back to reality. It’s also not the first time this outfit has been accused of copying the design of another car.

Back in 2020, when they were known as Racing Point, their car was found to be too similar to the Mercedes’ title winning W10. It earned them the infamous ‘pink Mercedes’ name in the paddock.

It shows they copied a car that they do not understand and thus can’t make it work. — stig (@Stig021) May 21, 2022

In reply to Stroll’s claims about them being two seconds slower, some fans took to Twitter to troll the team. A lot of them replied by saying that Aston Martin did copy the Red Bull, but couldn’t do so correctly.

When you copy someones homework but don’t understand anything about it. — DarianF1 (@Darian_F1) May 21, 2022

That is the same as saying “we didn’t rob a bank” because they were caught.

Everyone is accusing Aston of copying Red Bull, no one is accusing them of doing it right…. — Ricardo Delgado Silva 🇵🇹🇮🇪 (@Ricardo013Silva) May 21, 2022

Vettel will start Sunday’s race from 16th position on the grid. Stroll meanwhile starts on the row behind his teammate’s, from 18th position. It will take something special from the team to get into the points in Barcelona.

