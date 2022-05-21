“Ferrari were amazing on long runs today pal”– F1 Twitter laughs on Lewis Hamilton as he believes Mercedes can compete against Ferrari on Sunday

F1 Twitter laughs at Lewis Hamilton claiming that Mercedes can compete against Ferrari during the main race in Spain on Sunday.

Mercedes ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix brought some upgrades that expect them to improve their pace. The new changes surely brought some advantages to the Brackley-based team.

Seeing his car’s performance, Hamilton thinks Mercedes can compete against Ferrari on Sunday in Barcelona. Though, he feels Red Bull is still a step ahead.

“If we can start racing with the Ferrari’s for example, that’d be amazing. I think the Red Bull’s look like they might be quickest but we might be able to compete with the Ferrari’s tomorrow and that’s a big step for us,” said Hamilton to SkyF1 after qualifying.

Even though Ferrari got the pole on Saturday, Hamilton is still rating Red Bull over Ferrari. Though, the Milton-Keynes based team could have won the pole had Max Verstappen not lost the power.

Meanwhile, Hamilton cemented a third row start for Sunday. On the other hand, his teammate George Russell will be starting from P4 to further boost Mercedes’ hopes.

F1 fans laugh at Lewis Hamilton over his Ferrari claim

While Mercedes showed better potential on Saturday, the fans couldn’t resist but laugh at Hamilton’s comments. Many believe that Ferrari is still miles ahead of Mercedes despite the upgrades.

Ferrari were amazing on long runs today pal — Zayn Daniel🧬 (@Zayn_Daniel10) May 21, 2022

Compete with the Ferrari’s?? Smh…

Mercedes have improved a lot with their engines turned up and a new floor but over a race distance their not there yet to compete with the top 2 — EngineMode (@ModeEngine35) May 21, 2022

There’s no way the Ferrari is a second faster than him and he thinks he’ll be competing against them? C’mon, we need to stop hyping Merc up, many teams have had falls from grace like RB, Ferrari, Renault and now Merc aren’t going to be immune from falling behind in development — Mr.Monopoly (@__mr_monopoly__) May 21, 2022

With Ferrari’s pole in Spain, Leclerc has the probability on his side. Out of the last 31 races in Barcelona, 23 drivers have won from the pole position. So, maybe Ferrari on Sunday might extend their lead after two consecutive setbacks.

