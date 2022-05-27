F1

“I wish I gave Lewis Hamilton slightly more room”- Kevin Magnussen does not blame seven-time World Champion for their clash at the Spanish Grand Prix

"I wish I gave Lewis Hamilton slightly more room"- Kevin Magnussen does not blame seven-time World Champion for their clash at the Spanish Grand Prix
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“With 38 wins, Jayson Tatum has more playoffs success than the Philadelphia 76ers in the last 15 years”: Bizarre stat reveals just how great the Celtics youngster has been so far in his career
Next Article
"Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have same no of Finals appearances in their first 13 seasons": The Chef re-ignites Warriors vs Bulls debate
F1 Latest News
"I wish I gave Lewis Hamilton slightly more room"- Kevin Magnussen does not blame seven-time World Champion for their clash at the Spanish Grand Prix
“I wish I gave Lewis Hamilton slightly more room”- Kevin Magnussen does not blame seven-time World Champion for their clash at the Spanish Grand Prix

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen made contact during the first lap of the…