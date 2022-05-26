“You can still feel the mark he left on Ferrari”– Charles Leclerc says Michael Schumacher is still god figure at Ferrari

Ferrari with Michael Schumacher won five consecutive titles which were no less than a revolution and Charles Leclerc realizes the magnitude.

Charles Leclerc is the new shining star of Ferrari. This year, the Monegasque is leading the Tifosis title challenge. And until, the Spanish Grand Prix, he was leading the charts.

He was also winning the race in Barcelona until a technical problem forced him to retire. Now, Max Verstappen si leading the standings by six points after the Dutchman’s recent win.

However, before the start of the season, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto talked about how significant Michael Schumacher was for the team. The German race driver won five titles with them and imprinted one of the biggest legacies in the sport.

. @Charles_Leclerc : “This winter, Mattia explained to me a few things about Michael Schumacher, how much he influenced the team and how much he pushed to improve the professionalism. You can still feel the mark he left on Ferrari.” ❤️😭#LEquipe #MonacoGP — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 26, 2022

Binotto and Schumacher worked together while Ferrari was a force to reckon with. Though, back then Binotto was far from leading the team and was still a young face for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc aims to reclaim his lead

The retirement in Barcelona was heartbreaking for the Monegasque. However, the six points are not a major gap and can be covered with the next race win.

F1 teams have already arrived in Monaco ahead of this weekend for the race in Monte Carlo. However, Leclerc, despite being at his home, would be having a nervy time.

The Monegasque never had a good day in Monaco while racing in F1. Many even claim that he has a curse in Monaco and that what is bothering his fans before the next race.

A win in Monaco would be crucial for Leclerc and provided whoever wins the pole on Saturday, would be probably taking the win. Thus, Leclerc would be aiming to have an amazing performance on that day.

Now, it remains to be seen how well Ferrari pushes back after a series of recent debacles.

