“If Everyone Drove an Identical Car, Then He Would Be”: Aston Martin Boss Thinks Fernando Alonso Is Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso (14) of Team Spain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas.

Fernando Alonso is regarded among the best drivers to ever grace Formula 1. On the other hand, his longevity has been incredible and even at 41, he is still competing in the sport.

Though, he is no more at a level where he was a decade ago. It’s been a while since he has been with a title-contending side. Thus, there have been other drivers who have overtaken him in reputation.

However, Aston Martin has bestowed him with the task of elevating them in the pecking order of the championship before he leaves. The task was first given to Sebastian Vettel, but the Silverstone-based team never had the right resources to go full out.

And the German decided to retire anyway within the first two years with them. On the other hand, Business F1 reported that Lawrence Stroll was no happier with Vettel’s rising wokeism, which was affecting their relations with Saudi sponsors.

With equal cars, Fernando Alonso will be ahead

F1 is a sport which requires a piece of excellent machinery for any driver to succeed. However, Alonso has been lacking that since his Ferrari days. Speaking on that Aston Martin boss Mike Krack believes Alonso will be at the top with identical cars.

“If everyone drove an identical car, then he would be in the front row,” said Krack as per Motorsport-Total. Currently, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are rated as the best drivers on the grid. This statement only implies that even now Alonso is at par with them.

Krack has vowed to give Alonso a great car in the near future, which would enable them to optimize the actual capability of the Spaniard.

Preparing for the new season

Alonso is preparing for the new season with Aston Martin with the winter testing date approaching soon. Last year, Aston Martin had a bad season with the car being the last on the grid to score points.

Though, they managed to prevent the shame of being lowest in the order and quickly graduated above the standings with decent hauls in the second part of the season.

Will that happen with Alonso? It remains to be seen but so far Aston Martin’s project is not meeting its ambitions.

