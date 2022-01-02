“I think he is not completely ready to respond immediately” – FIA President contacted Lewis Hamilton but is yet to receive any response

The newly elected FIA President spoke about the controversial final race of the 2021 season at the Dakar 2022 Rally event.

Speaking about the controversial final lap at the Yas Marina Circuit, the Emirati assured that decisions will be made in view of protecting the integrity of the FIA.

“I will study the events in Abu Dhabi,” Sulayemen assured the audience and the team that moving forward fair decisions and improvements will take place.

“I study all the facts, I think we have a dynamic sport, and we need to be as well. Our regulations can and must always be improved, whether there is an incident or not.”

“The development of motorsport is very fast, it is not what it was five years ago. So we have to adapt to it, and we have to be proactive rather than reactive.”

He further continued to discuss the events affirming: “I will study the events in Abu Dhabi. I was there and a decision will be made as to how to move forward, without any pressure whatsoever.

It is my duty to protect the integrity of the FIA, but that does not mean that we do not look at our regulations, and if there is any improvement to be made, we will,” he further added.

FIA President understands the position, Lewis Hamilton is in

Lewis Hamilton is currently keeping his lips sealed. He has not made any communication with neither journalist nor has been active on social media. This has further spread rumours about him taking permanent retirement from Formula 1.

The Emirati also said he had contacted Lewis Hamilton, “I have sent him messages, but I think he is not completely ready to respond immediately.”

“We do not blame him. I understand his position, but there is a regulation. It’s not particularly related to a driver or a team”

It is general. There are rules that we have to follow and I cannot judge anyone without knowing exactly the facts.”

Keeping an optimistic view, Jean Todt’s successor believes that the seven-time world champion will return to the grid next year.