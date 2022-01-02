“I think he’s always been very good” – Kimi Raikkonen gives his honest opinion on the time shared with two-time world champion

Kimi Raikkonen discussed his rivalry with Fernando Alonso over the years as arch-rivals during the 2000s era to being teammates in 2014.

The duo made their debut at the same race, the 2001 Australian Grand Prix, and went on to enjoy careers that largely intertwined as both climbed into top seats.

Alonso won the 2005 title fight between the two, and Raikkonen defeated Alonso and his McLaren teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2007.

Raikkonen and Alonso only worked together once, at Ferrari in 2014. At that time, the Spaniard firmly put Raikkonen in the shade as the Finn struggled for pace and consistency at the outset of the hybrid era.

Raikkonen reflected on the 2014 season and said there was something unusual about it.

“I think he’s always been very good, As a teammate, I’m kind of certain that there was something odd happening, like between us.”

“For sure, I didn’t have a very good year, for many reasons. I didn’t do that well, but we all know he’s fast every weekend,” Raikkonen told the Beyond the Grid podcast.

Alonso’s calibre helped the Finn sharpen his skill and become a better driver