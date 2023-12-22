“I Would Beat Him”: F2 Champion Theo Pourchaire Confident of Ousting Oscar Piastri and Reveals Why He Rejected Indy Car

Theo Pourchaire is just 20 years old, but his name has become quite familiar with F1 and F2 fans over the last few years. After being in the championship picture for two years, Pourchaire finally completed the final hurdle before getting into F1 by winning the F2 title in 2023. Now, the Frenchman plans his future as he looks to get into the sport, and is also confident that he can defeat 2023’s rookie of the year, Oscar Piastri in the same car.

Pourchaire and Piastri are very familiar with each other. They raced against one another in Formula 3 and Formula 2, with Piastri coming out on top on both occasions. However, the gap between them was never that big, especially in F3, which Pourchaire spoke about in an episode of the Pitstop podcast.

On the episode, the hosts asked the French driver if he could defeat Piastri in an F1 car, to which the former had no hesitation in saying yes.

“I would beat him,” said Pourchaire with a laugh. “Of course, of course Oscar!”

What Pourchaire said was undoubtedly in light spirit, because he recognizes how good Piastri is. He shed light on the Melbourne-born driver’s achievements in the podcast, before revealing his own plans as he looks to get into Formula 1.

Theo Pourchaire reveals his plans of getting into F1

It isn’t easy for F2 drivers to get into F1 because of the limited availability of seats. Piastri had to wait a year after winning it in 2021, and 2022’s winner Felipe Drugovich will spend yet another season as Aston Martin’s reserve. Pourchaire, however, does not want to waste a year away from racing action. Instead, he will head to Japan to take part in Super Formula.

“I’m doing this, for sure, because I don’t have an opportunity in F1,” he said. “I think Super Formula was the best option to me (after F2).”

Pourchaire went on to say that he rejected bids from IndyCar to take part in Super Formula. He chose the latter mainly because the car is much quicker. Other than that, the car mirrors the characteristics of an F1 car in high-speed corners and has a power steering, that will prepare him for F1.

Pourchaire will be looking to make a name for himself in Japan, just like Red Bull junior Liam Lawson did. Lawson got an opportunity to prove his worth in the sport temporarily. Theo Pourchaire, however, will be looking to get a seat for himself, full-time.