Lewis Hamilton Urged Lando Norris for a Maiden Victory Celebration in Miami – “He Needs to Stay Tonight”

Lando Norris’ win in Miami on Sunday drew in praises and congratulatory messages from almost every driver and team on the paddock. His compatriot Lewis Hamilton hailed this as a monumental occasion and urged Norris to party by staying back in Florida.

F1 drivers rarely get time to unwind during the season and in two weeks, the sport travels to Imola for which most will start preparing from now onwards. Norris, originally scheduled to fly out of Miami on Sunday night, has likely changed his plans, thanks to Hamilton’s intervention.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the Mercedes driver said, “I honestly feel so happy for Lando. I just told him, he needs to stay tonight.”

After 110 attempts, Norris finally stood on the top step of the podium, and the seven-time World Champion (who has 103 F1 race wins) insists that he needs to celebrate this. “He’s gonna try and change his flight. He’s got to.”

Hamilton is no stranger to success but he realizes how special it is to win one’s first Grand Prix, especially for someone like Norris who came agonizingly close on a handful of occasions in the past.

Hamilton, of course, won his first race with McLaren in 2007, as did Norris last Sunday. This made Hamilton reflect on his past, and share his happiness about seeing the Woking-based outfit back on top.

Lewis Hamilton happy to see McLaren back on top

Hamilton started his career at McLaren and won his first World Championship with the British outfit in 2008. However, after witnessing a decline, he shifted to Brackley to represent Mercedes, who helped him win six more Championships.

Now on the cusp of leaving Mercedes for Ferrari, Hamilton is happy to see his former team back on top.

McLaren last won a race in 2021, thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s heroics in Monza. Almost three years later, they win once again, this time with Norris. “Obviously I started at McLaren,” said Hamilton. “So, really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”

For Hamilton, the Miami GP was not as glittering, as he could only muster up a P6 finish. McLaren’s upgrades helped bolster the car’s performance and Norris used that to his advantage on his way to securing a win.

Hamilton will be hoping for similar levels of progress from Mercedes in the months to come, as he looks to finish off his Silver Arrows stint on a high.