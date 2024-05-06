Rumored to Be Dating Magui Corceiro, Lando Norris Spills the Truth About His ‘Girlfriends’ in a Lie Detector Test

Lando Norris’ personal life comes under a lot of attention, owing to his popularity among the F1 fanbase. Rumored to be dating Magui Corceiro for months, Norris decided to address the truth in a lie detector test with Sky Sports.

With all the wires hooked up, Norris was ready to face questions from Simon Lazenby, who asked him if he had a girlfriend. Norris replied, “No” and the detector revealed that he was telling the truth.

Lazenby followed up by asking if he has “many girlfriends” to which the McLaren driver said yes, and the lie detector confirmed the same. The host scoffed, and remarked, “Formula 1 drivers” jokingly suggesting that the stars competing in the pinnacle of motorsports often have multiple partners.

The test revealed that Norris was telling the truth, but there aren’t any reports of the 24-year-old dating multiple women at the moment. Cordeiro, meanwhile, has been on Norris-related news quite often.

In April, Norris was seen driving down the streets of Monaco in a convertible and Corriero was in the passenger’s seat, fueling their dating rumors further. The next day, they went on a double date with Norris’ sister and brother-in-law to a local casino.

Originally a model, Magui Corceiro is Portuguese soccer star Joao Felix’s ex-girlfriend. Rumors of her dating Norris emerged just months after the latter publicly broke up with Luisinha Oliveira.

Lando Norris holds special place in his ex’s heart

Despite their break-up in 2022, Norris continues to have a special place in Oliveira’s heart. Appearing in an interview for a Portuguese channel, Oliveira revealed that Norris is still her favorite F1 driver.

Oliveira was the one who made her relationship with Norris official on social media. The post garnered a lot of attention, and she even accompanied him to several F1 outings.

Things turned sour soon, unfortunately, and Norris saw it fit to announce their break-up on social media. He deleted the post very quickly, but not before fans took screenshots of the same and circulated it all over.

Following this, Oliveira focused on her studies, opting to pursue a Master’s Degree from Rome Business School. Norris, on the other hand, shifted all his focus on racing for McLaren.