“I Would Love to Do More With Music”: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc Can Form a Music Trio With New Red Bull Sensation

The Ferrari duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are passionate about many things outside the world of F1. One of these hobbies that has taken a serious turn for them is music. In fact, Leclerc has even expressed his willingness to collaborate with his 2025 teammate.

“We discussed it last year and he was telling me that he loves music. I’ll speak with him from next year onwards about a potential collaboration,” the 27-year-old said last year.

As it turns out, with the arrival of Liam Lawson, as a full-time driver for Red Bull, on the grid, they are now just one person away from a legitimate four-piece. The Kiwi youngster also has deep roots in the world of music and recently said he would want to explore them further.

Liam Lawson singing Zach Bryan… that’s all pic.twitter.com/JPdV8TL0IT — August️ (@VERSQUALE) January 24, 2024

In a segment for Motorsport.com, the 23-year-old said, “I wrote songs but I mean I was like 12. I was probably not even that [I] was 10 or 11 years old. But I would love to do more with music.”

However, Leclerc and Lawson will really need to talk Hamilton into even jamming together, let alone composing and creating new songs as a trio. The seven-time world champion has been quite hesitant is publicly release his songs and pursues his musical hobby behind closed doors.

On the contrary, Leclerc has been making instrumental music using his piano and releasing it on music streaming platforms like Spotify. Apparently, two of his singles in 2023 really broke out and became chartbusters.

But as the 2025 season could see a brutally close fight between teams like Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren, creating music won’t be a priority at all for Leclerc, Hamilton, and Lawson. They will have to face the heat of a title battle between their teams.

2025 F1 season could serve up an epic fight between Ferrari and Red Bull

The RB20’s performance deteriorated throughout the second half of the 2024 season. But as per team advisor, Helmut Marko, the squad has seemingly rectified the design issues of the RB20 on their 2025 challenger.

If that is the case, and the Bulls give Lawson and Max Verstappen a competitive car, the duo would be eager to get the Milton Keynes-based team back to the top of the table. In any case, the Scuderia find themselves with the best shot at ending their 17-year-long title drought this season.

After a stellar resurgence with the SF-24 in the last half of the season, Ferrari have made compelling changes to the SF-25. Many experts are touting them to come out of the blocks with the fastest car on the grid.

And with a lineup consisting of Hamilton (who is on the hunt for his eighth world title) and Leclerc (who wants to fulfill his dream of winning his maiden title with Ferrari), the Maranello-based team could be a serious thorn in Red Bull’s side.

Having said that, the 2024 Constructors’ champions, McLaren can also not be discounted in this equation. Only time will tell the competitive pecking order, but one thing is for sure: going into the last year of the incumbent ground effect regulations, 2025 could prove to be the most intense and competitive year in the history of the sport.