Charles Leclerc Spotify: How Many Songs Has He Released and Other FAQs About Them

Charles Leclerc has grabbed all the limelight recently after he released four new songs on February 16. In an episode titled, ‘Dreamers,’ the Monegasque produced his recent songs in collaboration with famous French composer and pianist Sofiane Pamart. All of Leclerc’s songs are available on Spotify. The Ferrari driver’s latest music is likely to grab his fans’ attention, having received immense love for his singles last year.

Several of Leclerc’s music topped the iTunes charts and he became a music sensation as a result. Here is a deeper look at all of the music Charles Leclerc has released on his Spotify account and some other frequently asked questions about the same.

How many songs has Charles Leclerc released on Spotify?

Prior to his latest collaboration with Sofiane Pamart, Charles Leclerc released a total of three hit singles last year. The Monegasque titled them AUS23 (1:1), MIA23 (1:2), and MON23 (1:3).

Among these singles, AUS23 (1:1) garnered the most interest from the fans. This single had over a million plays on Spotify itself. One possible reason why AUS23 (1:1) was loved by fans the most is because it was Leclerc’s first release.

With his latest release of ‘Dreamers,’ Charles Leclerc has now released a total of seven songs on Spotify.

What is the meaning of the titles that he has given to his songs?

One frequently asked question about Charles Leclerc’s songs is what is the meaning behind his titles. Many fans on social media have often wondered why the Monegasque would give such simple names for his titles.

When asked about the same in an interview with Monaco Hebdo last year, the 26-year-old revealed that he had trouble deciding upon the names for his music. He revealed that since he does not consider himself a professional artist, he wanted to keep the names of his music simple. As a result, he decided to ask his race engineers for advice.

He then explained the advice he received from his engineers by stating, “I asked them if they had any idea what to call these titles. I didn’t want to give a “real” song title, it sounded too professional, and I don’t consider myself an artist. They said to me: ‘You should name them after the last Grand Prix you did’. So that’s what I did“.

What is the inspiration behind Charles Leclerc’s songs?

In another interview, Charles Leclerc revealed that he has always been passionate about music. Hence, whenever he returns home to Monaco, he revealed that he takes some time off to play his piano. However, he revealed that all the music he has released so far has been random and that he never had a plan to produce them the way he did.

In an interview last year, the 26-year-old said, “I play as soon as I get home in Monte Carlo. Three days ago I got on the piano and I came out with something I liked. My songs are always born like this“.

Who is Charles Leclerc’s favorite artist?

If Charles Leclerc does not have any particular inspiration when he produces his music, then the question that arises is whether any artist is his favorite. In an interview with ESPN in 2022, the Monegasque revealed that German music composer Hans Zimmer and British rock band Coldplay are two of his favorites.

Does Charles Leclerc want to collaborate with Lewis Hamilton?

Another F1 driver who is very much interested in music is Lewis Hamilton. The Briton himself has lent his voice to a song, Pipe, sung by American singer Christina Aguilera. He did so under the pseudonym, XNDA.

The primary reason why the 39-year-old chose a pseudonym is because he revealed he is shy when it comes to singing. Hence, he did not want his fans to know that it was him who had collaborated with Aguilera.

However, that has not stopped Charles Leclerc from wanting to collaborate with the seven-time F1 champion. The Monegasque revealed in an interview last year that he could play the piano, whereas Hamilton could sing for their collaboration.

Since Hamilton will join Leclerc at Ferrari next year, there is a real possibility that such a collaboration could take place between the two. The Italian outfit can perhaps ask both their drivers to perform together for one of the team’s promotional events.