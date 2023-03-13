Charles Leclerc Opens Up About His Future Amid Rising Speculations After Ferrari’s Poor Start

Charles Leclerc has reportedly made his stance on his future clear as speculations continue to increase amid Ferrari’s struggles.

The Prancing Horse has not been able to provide Leclerc with a championship-winning car and has often found themselves struggling with reliability issues.

While the Monegasque wants to win a world championship, he has made it clear according to the Italian publication funoanalisitecnica that he does not see himself doing it at any other team than Ferrari.

Over the past few seasons, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the top drivers on the grid. Leclerc already has five wins and 24 podiums to his name and has gone toe to toe with some of the very best.

And to add to his glittering resume, he also finished second in the championship to Max Verstappen last season. Considering Leclerc’s prowess, he would certainly not be short of offers.

However, with him having dedicated his future to Ferrari, the onus will now fall on the team to deliver him a good car to fight for the championship.

Will Charles Leclerc regret his decision to commit his future to Ferrari?

Although Ferrari are arguably the most successful team on the F1 grid, success has not gone their way in recent times.

Drivers over the past decade have left the team frustrated to seek success elsewhere, with the most notable name being double world champion Fernando Alonso.

Despite Ferrari’s failure to deliver him a championship-winning car since his move to the team in 2019, many would find it strange to see Charles Leclerc’s loyalty to the team.

Leclerc held a meeting with Ferrari chairman to discuss future of team’s board

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Charles Leclerc held a meeting with Ferrari chairman John Elkann to discuss the future of the team’s board after a disappointing season opener in Bahrain.

Despite qualifying an outstanding second and running in the same position for most of the race, the Monegasque had nothing to show for it after he was forced to retire due to a power unit issue.

With Leclerc’s contract set to expire at the end of the 2024 season, Ferrari will have a task on their hands to keep the 25-year-old happy.