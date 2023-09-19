“I Would Throw Up”: Esteban Ocon Forced to Drink 1000 Calories of Sugary Mush Everyday to Keep Up 145LB “Cheetah” Persona

Formula 1 drivers are some of the fittest athletes in the world, but the physical demands of the sport can sometimes be a bit too extreme. There has been an increasing trend for drivers to talk about the challenges they face in maintaining weight and fitness. Recently, Esteban Ocon, the tallest and lightest driver on the grid, revealed that he needs to be more careful with his diet and workout routine to stay competitive.

In a recent interview with Alpine, Ocon compared himself to a cheetah, saying that he is “naturally lean and agile”. However, he also admitted that he has to be very careful not to lose too much weight, as this can affect his performance.

However, being tall and light is not always an advantage in F1, as the French driver revealed that he struggles with finding the right balance between eating enough and staying within the weight limit.

1000 calories snack for Esteban Ocon

Ocon was asked what his favorite snack is, and he replied that he eats all sugary foods, putting them in a blender of cookies, protein, and creatine. The snack has 1000 calories, which is a lot, but it helps makes him maintain weight.

Talking about this, Esteban Ocon said, “I don’t even ask my physio what’s in my race meals, as it feels like I would throw up realizing how much ingredients it would be in them.”

Admittedly, Ocon is not the only driver in F1 who works this hard to maintain his weight and physique, to perform optimally.

Dark side of Formula 1 weight management

Ocon isn’t the only driver dealing with weight management issues in F1. In fact, many drivers are open about how quickly things can go south with maintaining their body weight, which is critical to their performance and safety.

Bottas revealed in an interview with PlanetF1 that he suffered from bulimia when he was younger, he felt pressured to lose weight to be competitive in karting and junior categories. The Finnish driver said that he would binge on food and then vomit it out later, which affected his physical and mental health.

Similarly, in an interview with GPFans, Hamilton revealed that he gained 11 pounds over the summer break in 2022, which made him feel uncomfortable and sluggish in his car. The Briton said that he had to work hard to lose the extra weight before returning to racing in Belgium.

Lewis Hamilton also stated that he follows a strict vegan diet and a rigorous training regime to keep himself fit and healthy.