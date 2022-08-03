F1

“I wouldn’t give Lewis Hamilton $200 million”- When Nico Rosberg criticized former Mercedes teammate for negotiating his own F1 deal

"I wouldn't give Lewis Hamilton $200 million"- When Nico Rosberg criticized former Mercedes teammate for negotiating his own F1 deal
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Hakeem Olajuwon would have gotten STABBED by his $4M worth Houston Rockets teammate if police officers hadn’t arrived in time
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I wouldn't give Lewis Hamilton $200 million"- When Nico Rosberg criticized former Mercedes teammate for negotiating his own F1 deal
“I wouldn’t give Lewis Hamilton $200 million”- When Nico Rosberg criticized former Mercedes teammate for negotiating his own F1 deal

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, but Nico Rosberg…