“I would’ve signed Daniel Ricciardo” – Christian Horner urges Alpine to consider signing 8 GP winner

Daniel Ricciardo’s former Team Principal Christian Horner still believes he can perform at the highest level if he is given the chance.

Daniel Ricciardo’s future in F1 is uncertain. After McLaren terminated the Aussie’s contract, Daniel does not have a seat in the F1 grid for the 2023 season. Newcomer Oscar Piastri will be replacing him.

Ricciardo was McLaren’s latest race winner after he won the 2021 Italian GP. But since then has failed to achieve a podium at McLaren.

His results have also been inconsistent, having scored in only 4 of the 16 races in 2022. Compared to his teammate, Lando Norris, Ricciardo struggled with the MCL36, resulting in the team opting to part ways with the Aussie.

Ricciardo wishes to look for opportunities to remain in F1. And his only options are to either contend for the vacant seat at Alpine, Williams or Haas. Or opt for the role of Reserve driver with any other team.

But Ricciardo has not shown any interest in the mentioned opportunities. And it is becoming more and more likely that the 34-year-old will take a sabbatical from F1.

Ricciardo’s former team Alpine have a vacant seat following Fernando Alonso’s switch to Aston Martin. But the team are considering other options like Pierre Gasly, Nyck De Vries, Mick Schumacher and Jack Doohan.

The team are undergoing tests in order to evaluate which of the lot is their best pick. But Ricciardo’s former boss says Alpine should consider bringing back the ‘Honey Badger.’

Why Horner wants Daniel Ricciardo should join Alpine?

Daniel Ricciardo’s best racing days came with Red Bull. He won 7 Grand Prix and 29 podiums between 2014 and 2018. At that time Ricciardo was considered one of the best talents in the F1 grid and a potential World Champion in the making.

His Team Principal Christian Horner says he was a phenomenal driver during his stint at Red Bull. And claims that the current Danny Ric is not the same as before. But nevertheless, Horner still rates the Australian and says he can still perform at the top levels.

And when asked if Horner would have signed him if he was Alpine, he said, “I probably would. They know him from a couple of seasons ago. In his last season there, he was scoring podiums. I think you could still rebuild him.”

Horner appreciates his skills as a driver. And according to him, his overtakes, his race wins, and podiums are still etched in the memories of every Red Bull Fan and personnel.

Ultimately, it’s about Ricciardo regaining his lost mojo. Horner believes his struggle to adapt to the McLaren car has affected his confidence.

He said, “Confidence is the key element and he hasn’t got the feeling from the car. But I think there’s still a very capable driver in there. You don’t just forget how to deliver, so I hope for him he gets another opportunity.”

Ricciardo raced with Alpine, formerly known as Renault in 2019-2020. He achieved 2 podiums but ultimately left the team after lacking the chance to fight for wins and podiums consistently.

