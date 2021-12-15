“I’d like to see a receipt for where that money goes!”: Sebastian Vettel calls out the FIA for penalizing drivers with ‘cash fines’ for incidents on track

Sebastian Vettel feels that the FIA fining drivers for reprimands due to incidents on track is unnecessary.

Vettel had a quiet season on track with his new team, Aston Martin. The Silverstone based team entered 2021 with huge expectations but failed to live up to them. Their car was barely competitive and seemed to lack even more performance as the season progressed.

The former Red Bull driver managed to finish on the podium just once when he came second in Baku in June. He also managed a 2nd place finish in Hungary but was disqualified due to a fuel sample issue.

Some donuts and some words of thanks for the team from Seb 👊 And challenges laid down for 2022 after the final chequered flag of 2021!#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/u4sqXBXptt — Formula 1 (@F1) December 14, 2021

Off-track, on the other hand, Vettel used his voice to raise concerns about various issues. He was a big advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and taking measures against climate change. This week, however, he stepped up to talk about the governing body of F1 and how inconsistent they are with their verdicts.

After the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the 4-time World Champion took the stage to criticize FIA’s method of penalizing drivers. Vettel admits that nothing much has ‘gone worse’ in the sport over time, but the way drivers are ‘fined’ is unnecessary.

The cash fines for reprimands are absolutely unnecessary, says Sebastian Vettel

Vettel has complained about inconsistency with the rules of F1 for many years now. However, he acknowledges that regulating these rules can’t be entirely correct all the time.

“Ideally, we’d like more consistency. But there’s also a human side. It’s probably difficult to get it 100% right,” Vettel said. “But I don’t think it has been any better or any worse than the past, with the exception of the fines for reprimands, in terms of cash. That’s just unnecessary.”

Introducing your @cryptocom Overtake Award Champion, Sebastian Vettel. 🏆 From magic in Monaco to blasting through the field in Baku. Click below to relive three of his 127 overtakes of the season. — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) December 13, 2021

“I think it looks stupid to ask for 10,000, 25,000, 50,000 euros. I would like to see the receipt for what happens with the money!” Vettel added.

Despite an uneventful year, the 34-year-old won’t end the season empty-handed. F1 introduced an award for the driver with the most number of overtakes in a year.

Vettel is the inaugural winner of this award as the German driver passed other cars 127 times this season, more than anyone else.

