“He went to find him and apologized by getting him an ice cream”: Max Verstappen apologized to his race engineer after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Max Verstappen brought his race engineer ice cream to make amends for his angry comments at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen has gained the reputation of expressing his feelings in a strongly-worded way during the race.

Despite the fact that Red Bull’s advisor Helmut Marko predicted a calmer Verstappen this year, it is nowhere to be seen. There have been instances of him throwing tantrums mid-race baffling the viewers watching the races.

It is very important for drivers to have a great relationship with their race engineers, especially in pressure situations. After all, they are all humans showing up to work and adding value to the team.

Max Verstappen apologizing to race engineer with Ice Cream

Verstappen was very vocal with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix back in April. Despite a comfortable lead and victory, Verstappen was left frustrated by Lambiase for speaking too much on the corners.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that Max Verstappen apologized to Lambiase with ice cream. He explained: “Verstappen recognized that he’d maybe been a bit sharp, went to find him, got him an ice cream, and apologized.”

The Dutch international went on to win the Grand Prix after taking the pole and winning the sprint race as well.

Max Verstappen’s radio messages at the Barcelona Grand Prix

Although Max Verstappen is on an upward trajectory and fighting for his second world championship, there was another instance of his anger. Red Bull’s race engineer Lambiase had to hear yet another angry radio message from Verstappen’s end at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Verstappen discussed the DRS issue that had George Russell enjoy a comfortable lead at the front. He spoke to the engineer about how the DRS was not working and tried his best to make it work.

Martin Brundle was quick to address this particular situation after the race in his post-race column for Sky Sport. He wrote: “Max’s 24th victory, matching the great [Juan Manuel] Fangio, wasn’t his finest.”

He concluded by writing: “Max’s temper is still has a relatively short fuse. We saw for example in the brake testing of Hamilton in Saudi Arabia last year. That he has otherwise learned to control well in his quest for victories and a first world championship.”