“Another Charles Leclerc DNF confirmed” – F1 Twitter reveals statistics that shows potential DNF for Ferrari driver

Charles Leclerc has never finished a single race on his home track in Monaco and some statistics show a potential DNF for the Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc fans around the globe have been wishing the Ferrari driver luck for the race on his home track. The Monegasque driver has not won a single race at the Monaco GP and is considered his bad luck.

While many fans think that with the heartbreaking DNF in the Spanish GP, the Monegasque is now done with all the bad luck, some statistics lead to a completely opposite result.

Leclerc led the FP sessions in Monaco and the history of this season so far tells us that whoever has led the FP sessions has not won a single Grand Prix.

Nobody has won a Grand Prix this season after leading the FP1 session, so that’s another Leclerc DNF confirmed #MonacoGP — Sean Kelly (@virtualstatman) May 27, 2022

Also Read: One of the greatest Michael Schumacher flying lap at Monaco Grand Prix

F1 warns Charles Leclerc

Leclerc’s home track has not treated him well. The most recent examples of this are when the Monegasque entered the race from the pole but soon retired. Another example came just a few weeks ago when he crashed on the track in a historic Ferrari driven by Niki Lauda.

While he might break his curse this weekend, F1 still has warned him to be on the safe side. Former F1 driver Martin Brundle said, “Leclerc always pushes everything to the limit, including himself. This circuit can punish you hard for that, He has experienced that himself several times.”

“The problem is that you crash if you take too much speed into one of these corners. You can’t do anything if you take the kerb with too much speed. The little mistakes he still makes sometimes are magnified here and he has to watch out for that this weekend.”

Even the fans are hoping that nothing jinxes the young Ferrari driver’s weekend on his home turf.

Please stop this man. The guy really need to win his Home race for this season pic.twitter.com/48bRxQu2Y4 — STEVEN (@kumarsteven7) May 27, 2022

Also Read: F1 Twitter falls in love with the Ferrari star’s Monaco GP helmet design