F1

“If I ask for something it happen” – Valtteri Bottas feels encouraged by his new authoritative role in Alfa Romeo

"If I ask for something it happen" - Valtteri Bottas feels encouraged by his new authoritative role in Alfa Romeo
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Come on Kevin Durant! Shake it off, do what you do! Take this game over!": Skip Bayless tries to hype up the Nets' star after his slow start vs Celtics in Game 1
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"If I ask for something it happen" - Valtteri Bottas feels encouraged by his new authoritative role in Alfa Romeo
“If I ask for something it happen” – Valtteri Bottas feels encouraged by his new authoritative role in Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas feels encouraged in his new outfit as he gets to have proper authority…