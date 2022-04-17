“If I ask for something it happen” – Valtteri Bottas feels encouraged by his new authoritative role in Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas feels encouraged in his new outfit as he gets to have proper authority on things after spending nine seasons in F1.

Valtteri Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo after spending five years at the Mercedes in the shadow of Lewis Hamilton. However, following his move to the Swiss team, Bottas feels like he is finally the top dog.

Even though there have been only a few races in the 2022 season but the Finnish driver feels a big difference. At Alfa Romeo, the team principal Frederic Vasseur gave him the chance to be the focal point.

“I really feel a big part of the team,” Bottas said. “And it’s been really nice to have proper authority on things.

“If I ask for something it happens, and everyone really listens. And I’ve been able to motivate some people.

“It’s just a really motivated and good feeling in the team now, everyone is really trying hard. That’s exactly what I’ve been trying to do but, of course, the results, like at first race, scoring those points, you could see how uplifting it was for people, and that helps.

“I’m really happy with how things are going with the team and my role. I feel like I’m not just driving the car. I feel like I am a bit more than that. I’m not just a driver, but also an important team member.”

Valtteri Bottas found it difficult to step up in Mercedes

Bottas played an important role during his tenure with the Silver Arrows. Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff and star driver Lewis Hamilton never undermined Bottas.

The Finnish was an important team member at Mercedes and he was well aware of that. But he also knows his value to Alfa Romeo is greater than it was to Mercedes. He was in Hamilton’s shadow there. There was a natural gravity within the team towards its seven-time world champion.

“Absolutely,” says Bottas. “It was always quite difficult in the past to really step up. And I think Lewis also in a team is quite a dominant person in a way.

“It was pretty clear that I couldn’t have the same role there as what I have here.”

