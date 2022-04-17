“Some drivers are scared of showing weakness” – K-Mag on what makes his Haas teammate Mick Schumacher stand out from the crowd

“Some drivers are scared of showing weakness” – Kevin Magnussen has heaped praise on his Haas teammate Mick Schumacher, and is eager to see him score his first F1 points.

Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher are gelling seamlessly at Haas, the latter glad he has the experienced Danish in place of the volatile Russian Nikita Mazepin.

Magnussen is delighted with Schumacher’s company as well, complimenting the German on well self-aware he is, and doesn’t shy away from asking questions and learning.

“This time around, I don’t feel stressed about anything. If I can help him, that helps the team and that’s good for me.

“He’s very keen to learn, and asking questions. You don’t always have that between drivers – sometimes they’re too proud or whatever [and] don’t want to work together and ask questions. Maybe some drivers are scared of showing weakness, but Mick doesn’t really care about that.

“I feel like that’s a little different this time, I’m more relaxed. If he goes better than me, because I’ve helped him out so much, then I can then learn from him and that will then take me to another level.

“That’s how you build up and bring each other forward. That’s what I hope will happen.”

kevin magnussen and mick schumacher driving for haas pic.twitter.com/uX1lIBuVXq — bog (@bogssecret) March 20, 2022

Will Mick Schumacher score his points this season?

Michael Schumacher’s son and F2 champion no less, Mick is extremely popular in the Haas garage. He is a very understanding character, and doesn’t shy away from displaying his own faults, Magnussen reveals.

“He’s a super nice guy, very down to earth and polite, and he’s good with everyone. Everyone likes him. Immediately, he’s been very open.

“He just wants to learn and, in the debriefings, his feedback is good. He doesn’t make excuses, he’s very honest with the team, if there’s something like mistakes or whatever – he’s open about that, and not trying to find excuses.”

Read More “Yes he will”– Kevin Magnussen backs Mick Schumacher to get his first F1 career points in Melbourne