“If I can do it, you can 100% do it”– Watch disguised Lewis Hamilton surprise three schoolchildren at Mercedes factory

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton disguised himself to surprise three schoolchildren at the Mercedes factory in Brackley.

Lewis Hamilton disguised himself with heavy cosmetics from three schoolchildren as part of a campaign with Mercedes partner UBS. The campaign aims to create a pipeline of young engineers and show that anything is possible.

Hamilton said, “It’s difficult if you don’t see it, sometimes hard to believe that it’s possible. I love that we are working with schools now. We are working on creating a better pipeline for youngsters getting into our industry. Because it isn’t diverse. Now is the time to act.”

Posing as one of the engineers at the factory, the British racing driver mischievously removes the steering wheel from the Mercedes W12. The tour guide had insisted that only the 100-time Grand Prix winner could touch the car. He then removed his disguise to shock the visitors of the program.

‘Shocked. Surprised. Amazed…’ What happens when a grizzled old @MercedesAMGF1 engineer removes his hat on a tour of the #F1 factory…and gives three kids the surprise of their lives? Watch the film to find out… #ShareUBS pic.twitter.com/ANqORvVgbs — UBS Formula 1 (@UBSf1) October 27, 2021

Also Read: Helmut Marko praises Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton is black and is inspiring other black children

The children were shocked and felt like it was a dream come true for them. One of the students said, “I really admire Lewis Hamilton because he’s black and he’s inspiring other black children to do whatever they can.”

Addressing the children, the Mercedes Formula 1 racing driver said, “keep believing in yourself, that is the most important thing because nobody else is going to do it for you.”

“If I can do it, then you can 100 per cent do it. Anybody can do and achieve something great. Working with UBS, that is really our goal as a team, not only to win championships but to create a new pipeline of young engineers and showing people that anything is possible.”

Also Read: Nico Rosberg still thinks Lewis Hamilton is going to win 2021 championship