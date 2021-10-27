“It’s so difficult to beat him”– Nico Rosberg still thinks Lewis Hamilton is going to win 2021 championship

Nico Rosberg still thinks that Lewis Hamilton would edge past Max Verstappen in the championship as he is so difficult to defeat.

Nico Rosberg, the last man to beat Lewis Hamilton for the championship, knows that it takes every inch of energy to defeat his former teammate. That’s why he thinks that the Briton still has a hand to go in the championship battle.

The former F1 driver thinks that despite having a 12-point advantage, Verstappen has a long way to go. And Rosberg’s experience of seeing Hamilton regularly bouncing back still makes him wary of considering the Dutch sensation on the front foot.

“Somehow I would still lean towards Lewis,” Rosberg told Sky Sports. “Through experience and because he normally always wins it in the end! It’s so difficult to beat him. Somehow I think he can still do it.”

Even when Rosberg won, the fight for the championship went till the last thread of the wire. The difference in the standings was only mere five points, reflecting how wearying the task at hand was.

Nico Rosberg is hooked

Nevertheless, whoever wins the fight, Rosberg thinks that he is impressed by the level of competition this year. He predicts that the season has still so much to offer.

“The cars are exactly the same, the drivers are on the same level and they are in a league of their own,” the German said. “Nobody can keep up with them. It’s going to be so close now in the last races. So much is going to happen.”

Rosberg is totally invested with the season and is contributing to Skysports as an expert. He recently also advised Verstappen on how to defeat Hamilton for the championship and professed that he has specific weaknesses the Dutchman can attack.

Whether Verstappen has noted those words of wisdom is still unknown. However, the 24-year-old seems to be taking every race as a challenge and is closest to dethroning the reigning world champion.

