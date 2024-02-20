Helmut Marko Defends Red Bull Amidst Intense Christian Horner Investigation

Red Bull found itself in hot waters Christian Horner was accused of “inappropriate behavior” by a female co-worker within the team. Soon after the news broke out, Red Bull GmbH, the parent company in Austria put Horner under investigation with an independent lawyer.

Formula One Management took a serious interest in the allegations. They were quick to put pressure on the Austrian team to conduct an investigation and come out clean. Stain in Horner or Red Bull means it’s also applicable to Formula One Management as a whole, hence the urgency.

The energy drink brand was quick to react to the situation and call for an investigation. Citing this, Helmut Marko, the advisor to the team, lauded Red Bull. Speaking about this, Marko said to Red Bull’s Servus TV as per Motorsport, “As you know, this is an internal investigation. The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumors and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration.”

“[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavoring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly,” he further added. Initially, Red Bull wanted to conclude the investigation before the launch of RB20, but due to the complications involved, it wasn’t possible.

Red Bull often finds itself in controversy. Be it the 2021 budget cap breach, or the internal tussle between Marko and Horner, they always make it to the headlines. However, this time, the allegations are enormously serious and can lead to the end of Horner’s career if proven right.

Horner believes the investigation distracted the season preparation

Christian Horner faced the allegations right before the start of the 2024 season. To be exact, a week before Red Bull launched their RB20. Post-launch, the team also needs to go to Bahrain for the testing on February 21, which is a week before the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

During this, the team faced a ‘draconian’ distraction caused by the investigation. Having to see the boss go under inquiry for such a serious allegation dampens the spirit of the team. But the British boss believes otherwise. According to him, the team has unity and focus on the upcoming season amid the distraction.

Speaking on this, Horner said according to Motorsport, “We’re fully focused on going racing. Looking forward to being in Bahrain next week and seeing RB20 run. And the one thing that focuses everybody’s attention is the car. We’re very united and together in that focus.”

The 50-year-old boss confirmed to stay in his position in Red Bull when the F1 season starts in Bahrain. Something he followed when Red Bull launched the RB20 with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and him last week.

When it comes to allegations, Horner denied them all. However, the latest reports say his lawyers offered the victim a settlement of $816,000 to take back the case. Nonetheless, the verdict of the investigation is still to come out and it is just a wait of the hour now.