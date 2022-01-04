“If the car is good this year, we are ready”– Carlos Sainz is ready to fight for the championship in 2022 provided Ferrari supports him

Carlos Sainz is ready to vie for the championship against the top sides if he gets a car competitive enough for the 2022 season.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were the two title protagonists for the 2021 season. And in all likelihood, the duo will be leading the championship next year too.

However, Ferrari has promised to make a significant promise for 2022, and claimed to be fighting for wins next year. They have a dynamic driving pair in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Sainz, who had a phenomenal debut year with Ferrari is now aiming to go for the stars in 2022. In his latest interview, he stated that he is ready to battle for the championship, provided Ferrari gives him a car with calibre.

“With the same car yes I can, or at least with more equal conditions,” he said to AS when asked whether he can compete against Hamilton and Verstappen.

“The problem is that last year Mercedes and Red Bull were between eight tenths and one second per lap faster, that’s the car. The difference between drivers I think is not more than two or three tenths.”

“If there is a driver in a car eight tenths faster than yours, no matter how good you are, you will not be able to beat them. I hope that F1 next year is more even, we can all have more fun and compete equally.”

“Regarding Ferrari in 2022, it is very difficult to know where we are going to be next year. But I think the team has grown a lot and during the season we became a much stronger team in terms of pitstops, strategy, tires, the way to execute on weekendz. If the car is good this year, we are ready!” declared Sainz.

Carlos Sainz is eager to compete for the championship

The 27-year-old now has cemented his spot in F1 with impressive performances with four teams. Now, Sainz aims to progress more in his career, and wants to vie for the championship ahead.

“What I do know is as a driver I want to fight for a world championship and that I am prepared for what comes next season, it could be that there is a very close F1 or there might be someone who hits the button and dominates.”

