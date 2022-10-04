$23 Billion aviation company ambassador Toto Wolff will not fly for 24 races in F1 2023 season

Toto Wolff revealed that he will miss various events in the 2023 F1 season to “survive” as it is not viable for the team to do 24 races.

With an end to Singapore GP last week and the upcoming Japanese GP this week, it is said that the 2022 F1 season is nearing its end. The introduction of next year’s 24 races calendar has raised concerns not only by fans but also in the paddock.

Mercedes CEO Toto also expressed concerns about next year’s F1 race calendar. The Austrian national plans an unscheduled trip to Japan to address the recent cost cap controversy around Formula 1.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Wolff discussed that he will miss a few races in the next season, pointing out the 24-round race calendar of 2023. He also expects to find a solution from the team.

Toto Wolff said,“I will start to skip a few races. The whole team needs to look at it. It is not sustainable for anyone to do 24 races.”

He added: “The drivers have to, but we start on Monday in the office and go through until the end of the week. We need to find a solution, and I think the race team will skip a few races every year in order to survive.”

“A few individuals can take over some of my tasks. Not physically being at the race meeting doesn’t mean that I am not at the race. I have a full intercom setup.

“There is a race support room at the factory, and I will be part of every single debriefing. I just won’t be there physically.”

#F1: Toto Wolff on the 2023 calendar: “I will start to skip a few races. The whole team needs to look at it. It is not sustainable for anyone to do 24 races. The drivers have to, but we start on Monday in the office and go through until the end of the week.” — deni (@fiagirly) October 3, 2022

Also Read: Toto Wolff becomes Brand Ambassador of $23 Billion Aviation company

Toto Wolf considering an unplanned trip to Suzuka amid cost cap controversy

With the dramatic end to Singapore GP, the weekend was not short of controversy as the speculation of two F1 teams were observed to have breached the last year’s $145 million budget cap for development. The speculation turned into a heated argument among Redbull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

Toto Wolff was also one of the team bosses who blamed Redbull for breaching the cost cap limit and called FIA for strict action and penalties for cheating and wrongdoing. Thus, the Mercedes CEO plans an unplanned trip to Japan to confront FIA about the issue.

Also Read: Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton is pushing for extension in $40 Million contract with Mercedes