“If y’all at FIA need money, just straight up tell Lewis” – F1 fans shocked over ridiculous €250,000 fine Lewis Hamilton can face

Lewis Hamilton could get a €250,000 fine amid a jewellery spat with the FIA if he does not abide by the rules.

Drivers will be charged with a fine of €250,000 if they do not abide by the FIA and violate the ‘no jewellery in the cockpit’ rule. This could majorly affect the biggest fashion icon on the grid – Lewis Hamilton.

The Mercedes star does not shy away from making the most outlandish fashion choices on the track. This includes everything from his jewellery to the clothes he styles.

Therefore, the ongoing uproar about the in-car clothing and jewellery requirements from the FIA seems like an ‘unnecessary spat’ to the Briton.

Moreover, in protest of the ‘ridiculous’ rule, Hamilton wore plenty of watches, rings and neck chains to the press conference in Miami.

Now the FIA has declared the fines that the drivers will face if they do not abide by the rules. The first violation of wearing jewellery in the cockpit carries a fine of €50,000. The second is €100,000. The third is €250,000 and the possible deduction of championship points.

The rule was brought in by the race director Niels Wittich during the Australian GP. At that time, Hamilton pointed out that if his earrings were not to accompany him in his W13, it would mean having to “chop my ear off”.

This particular ban has been brought in as a safety precaution. The warning issued by the race director includes explanations for in-car clothing requirements all the way down to underwear.

Fans shocked over the ridiculous fine

The F1 fans on Twitter have left no stone unturned to express their shock over the ridiculous amount of fines that their favourite F1 star can face just for wearing pieces of jewellery.

If y’all @fia need money, just straight up tell lewis, he does a lot of charity ❤️ — ᥫ᭡ (@lewisxlola) May 6, 2022

Literally raced after a missile attack

Actually who are these people? — Tywin Simmons 🥇🏆 (@Kidmonger) May 6, 2022

Lol. Deduct points from last years championship then. — adamw (@AdamWalpole3) May 6, 2022

Lewis Hamilton says it is a step backwards

The seven-time world champion has been in the sport for 16 years. He has been carrying his jewellery into the cockpit ever since. But now following the absurd rule, he has removed his earrings.

The Briton has been given a two-race exemption on his nose ring which he can’t remove himself heading into the Miami GP weekend.

Wearing 3 watches, 8 rings, 4 necklaces and 2 earrings at the press conference in Miami, Hamilton said, “I couldn’t get any more jewellery on today.”

“I don’t really have a lot more to add than last time when I spoke about it. I feel like it’s almost like a step backwards.” Threatening the FIA by skipping the Miami Grand Prix, he said, “We have a spare driver and there are lots to do in the city, I’ll be good either way.”

