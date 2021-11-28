“We’re just racing drivers, nothing else”: Sebastian Vettel says that he does not consider Formula 1 drivers to be ‘stars’

Sebastian Vettel thinks that Formula 1 drivers are just racers who love their job and should not be considered as ‘stars’.

Sebastian Vettel is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. Since making his debut in 2007, the German driver has gone on to win 4 World Titles with Red Bull from 2010-2013. He moved to Ferrari the following year and won 14 races for the Italian team during his stint.

Vettel is currently driving for Aston Martin in the 2021 F1 season.

Before the Qatar Grand Prix, a young fan asked Vettel what made him believe he could become a star. The 34-year-old replied by saying he does not consider himself to be one.

“A star like us? I don’t know, I don’t consider myself a star at all.” he replied.

“I don’t think that racing drivers are stars. We are what we are. We are racing drivers. I fell in love with the sport at a very young age and I’m still loving it today. I think that is what drives me so it is not really anything else.”

“Surely, there are lots of nice things that I have experienced through the job or through that life but the key thing is that I fell most in love with the driving.” said Vettel.

McLaren star Lando Norris agrees with Sebastian Vettel

Lando Norris was alongside the former Ferrari driver for the press conference ahead of the Qatar GP. The young Briton seemed to agree with what the legendary driver had to say about F1 drivers.

“I think what Seb has said is correct.” said Lando.

“We see ourselves as just drivers and normal people who are here to enjoy doing what we are doing and as Seb said also, we do it since we started just because this is what we love to do.”

“We don’t do it to see ourselves as stars or anything more than that. Maybe other people from watching see us as that but I think realistically, we’re the same as them.”

“We can just drive a car a bit better than they can.” the 21-year-old concluded. Sebastian Vettel is currently in 12th in the Driver’s Standings with 43 points to his name.

He won his first podium finish with Aston Martin earlier this year at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he came 2nd.