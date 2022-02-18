“If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year”- Lewis Hamilton has entered the 2022 season with “attack mode”

Lewis Hamilton is confident about the new season and makes it clear to his rivals that he is entering in “attack mode.”

Following the controversial end to the Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton just switched himself off and went on silent for almost two months. Recently, he broke the silence by posting a picture of him with the caption, “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!”

At the W13 launch event, the team principal also said that Hamilton has come back in a great mindset. “He’s positive, he’s determined and the – yet again – adversity that was thrown at him, will make him stronger. As he said, it’s attack mode.”

Furthermore, the British driver also said, “If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year.”

Lewis Hamilton is in attack mode

While Hamilton was silent, a lot of speculation loomed about whether or not he will return to the sport. However, Wolff said that he was not concerned about that at all as he knew that the Brit would return.

Wolff said, “I was never concerned that he was leaving. Within the team, we knew that he needed to take the time to reflect on things and particularly to understand how he would come back in the best possible frame of mind.”

“There was, on our side, no worries about him not coming back.”

Furthermore, Wolff stated that towards the end of the 2021 season, Red Bull had “woken up the lion” in Hamilton. He warned Hamilton’s rival that with only a month to go before the new season, Hamilton has returned with a great mindset from his winter break.

added, “I think what he did was absolutely right, to take himself out of the microcosmos of Formula 1 and step aside, and blackout socially,” said Wolff.

