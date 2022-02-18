F1

“If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year”- Lewis Hamilton has entered the 2022 season with “attack mode”

"If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year"- Lewis Hamilton has entered the 2022 season with "attack mode"
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Rovman Powell was hitting bullets": Rishabh Pant heaps praise on Delhi Capitals teammate Rovman Powell post his blistering innings during IND vs WI 2nd T20I
Next Article
"Only LeBron James has beat out LaMelo Ball to this record!": Hornets star amazingly becomes 2nd youngest player ever to record 700 career assists
F1 Latest News
"If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year"- Lewis Hamilton has entered the 2022 season with "attack mode"
“If you think what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year”- Lewis Hamilton has entered the 2022 season with “attack mode”

Lewis Hamilton is confident about the new season and makes it clear to his rivals…