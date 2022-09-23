“I’m 36, he’s 25, I’ve to set an example”– Lewis Hamilton claims ‘things’ with Max Verstappen would have been more heated if they were of same age

Lewis Hamilton claims ‘things’ with Max Verstappen would have been more intense if the Dutch race driver was of his age.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had an incredible rivalry with Max Verstappen in 2021. The competition between the two drivers was so intense that the championship fight lasted until the last race, with both drivers level on points.

The competition between the two drivers brought many conflicts. They both collided with each other twice, and it sparked some exchange of words between the two teams.

However, in an interview with Desus & Mero on Showtime back in 2021, Hamilton claims things would have been more heated if Verstappen was of his same age. The 11-year-age difference between the two drivers meant Hamilton, at times, had to take the high road.

“Well look I’m 36, and he’s 25, I’ve got to set an example,” said Hamilton while laughing. “Not if he was 36, then things would have been different.”

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s rivalry cooled down in 2022

After the controversial end of the 2021 season, Hamilton disappeared from the public eye for a long time. However, in season 4 of the drive to survive, the show ended with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claiming “everybody has a target on their backs next year”.

Giving a strong hint that Mercedes intends to take the 2022 season by storm. But things didn’t turn out that way. The Silver Arrows slumped in their competitiveness and aren’t even in contention to win the championship.

Even Hamilton is officially out of the 2022 championship as the lead between championship leader Max Verstappen, and the Briton is too vast to match mathematically.

Thus, these scenarios have cooled down the rivalry between the two drivers who gave a magical season in 2021. Maybe, if Mercedes emerges as the championship contender next year, the heat between the two can revive.

Until then, this year’s championship belongs to Verstappen as he enjoys a colossal lead of 116 points against 2nd place Charles Leclerc. Technically, if the Monegasque finishes below P7 in Singapore and Verstappen wins the race, the latter would officially fly away with the championship with five more races yet to go.

