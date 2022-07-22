“I’m going to stick to driving”- When 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton became part of Mercedes’ pit crew at French GP

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, having won seven World Titles, six of which he won at Mercedes.

Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013 led to a lot of scrutiny. Many questioned his move as the Woking outfit was on top, and looked set whereas the Silver Arrows were finding their feet in the sport.

Hamilton had already won one Title with McLaren but went on to win six more at Mercedes. He broke all records to become F1’s most successful driver of all time in Brackley. Off track, he has gone on to become an icon of sports in general, and one of it’s most recognizable faces.

Grab that wheel-gun. Get into the zone. Start your #FrenchGP Quali Day with pit stop practice! 👏#LH44: “I’m going to stick to driving!” 😂 Think you could do a quicker job that Lewis? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v1kj2Kb7KZ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 23, 2018

The Brit has had his share of fun with Mercedes. This includes him trying his hand at changing the wheel of an F1 car back at the 2018 French GP.

After attempting a pit-stop on his Mercedes W09, Hamilton told his team members, “I’m going to stick to driving!”

Mercedes upgrades give Lewis Hamilton increased chances of winning in France

2018 saw the French GP return to the F1 calendar, and Circuit Paul Ricard hosted the series’ first race since 1990. After another appearance in 2019, it was absent in the 2020 calendar due to the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic.

In 2021, Hamilton was engaged in an intense battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The Dutchman ended up on top, after overtaking his Title rival on the penultimate lap of the outing.

Mercedes have a new updated floor — mercedes.f1motorsports (@MF1motorsports) July 22, 2022

Ahead of the 2022 French GP, Mercedes have announced that they will be bringing major upgrades on the weekend. This may bolster their chances of competing for a race win, and Hamilton along with teammate George Russell may be in the mix for a much needed win.

Hamilton will reach yet another milestone this Sunday, when he starts his 300th Grand Prix. He will try to break the chain of becoming the first ever driver to win a race after completing 300.

