Lewis Hamilton reveals karting days stories when 12-year-old was abused by French crowd

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton shares that he received abuse as a child from the French crowd during his Karting days.

Lewis Hamilton is the greatest and most successful driver in F1 history. The 7-time world Champion has the most amount of wins, podiums and pole positions in F1’s history.

He entered F1’s elite club after the 2022 French GP. The British driver started his 300th race in F1, a feat achieved only by 5 other drivers.

His P2 on Sunday is by far the best result any driver has achieved post-300 race starts. He shared the podium with teammate George Russell making it Mercedes’s first double podium in 2022.

Lewis has won the French GP twice in 2018 and 2019. He would go on to claim his 5th and 6th Championship titles that season.

And the former World champion says it’s one of his favourite tracks. But the French GP won’t be returning after 2022 as its contract expires. Hamilton said, “France always should have a Grand Prix. I have always enjoyed racing in France.”

But Hamilton does not have only good memories of France. He revealed that during his karting days, the crowds jeered him based on the colour of his skin.

He adds, “I have raced here when I was very young. When I was go karting. But actually, at that time I had received a lot of abuse.”

Lewis Hamilton’s struggle with Racism

Lewis Hamilton is the first and, as of 2022, the only black Formula One driver. He is a vocal opponent of racism and for greater diversity and inclusivity in motorsport.

Throughout his career, Hamilton has faced racist abuse. Racist abuse inflicted on him as a child left him “scarred for life.” And recently, Former F1 champion Nelson Piquet was called out for referring to the 7-time World Champion with a racist term.

Hamilton has worked to assist young people from underrepresented communities. He believes he acts as a catalyst in the lives of many such children who are afraid of dreaming big.

He said, “I don’t think that human rights are political. There are still so many barriers for underserved communities in every country. I’m the only person of my colour to make it to this sport, to show to youngsters out there to be brave, to be able to speak out.”

It’s more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action. — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 28, 2022

“We’re all part of the same human race, and it’s all of our responsibility to work together. And yeah, I encourage my colleagues, the drivers.”

“I hope that at some stage in their journey of their lives, they feel that they can contribute more and more, and it’s better to be doing something than to be doing nothing.”

