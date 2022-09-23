“I’m less in control here”: Charles Leclerc feels more pressure in his $3 million yacht than in F1 car

Charles Leclerc revealed that he’s under more pressure while controlling a boat than when he’s driving for Ferrari.

Leclerc is one of the most popular F1 stars today. He made his debut back in 2018 for Sauber and after just a year, he completed his dream Ferrari move. The 24-year-old has been with the Scuderia ever since and has been labeled as the one who will bring Title success back to Maranello.

Driving in F1 is a demanding job, both physically and mentally. The Drivers are under a tremendous amount of pressure in this sport, but it’s even more so when someone is driving for a team as successful as Ferrari. The Italian team is arguably the biggest in the sport, with more wins and Titles than anyone else.

For Leclerc, however, driving a boat puts him under pressure. The Monegasque driver has a fascination for boats and also owns a $3 million yacht that is docked in his hometown.

In a video, Leclerc revealed why driving a boat is tougher than driving an F1 car.

Charles Leclerc is the captain of his own yacht

Leclerc stated that he himself is the captain of his own boat. That is the reason why feels more under pressure when he’s at the helm of his yacht.

“Here, because I’m less in control,” Leclerc said when asked if he feels more under pressure on a boat or in an F1 car. “If that can make you confident,” he added.

Leclerc will be wanting to embrace more pressure in F1 in the coming season after his disappointing 2022 campaign. It has been his best season in the sport up until now, but he would have been expecting more considering the car he had at his disposal.

Ferrari were very strong in the opening rounds with Leclerc winning two out of the first three races. Since the, reliability issues, mistakes and strategy goof ups led to him losing out on big points to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen. The latter is currently 116 points clear at the top of the standings, and is on his way to winning his second consecutive World Championship.

