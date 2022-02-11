“We know there is a first and second driver at Red Bull”– Sergio Perez will have to fight internally to defeat Max Verstappen

For long in his career, Sergio Perez has been an underdog, but now he’s in a team worthy of the championship, and he has to aim high.

Red Bull, in 2021 hired Sergio Perez to have a reliable second driver in the team. But he had to be cooperative in getting Max Verstappen his maiden world championship.

With this thing achieved, Perez has been advised by a Mexican journalist Luis Ramirez to think about himself and punch above to get his own title. Thus, he tells him to fight internally to beat Verstappen.

“He will have to fight a war internally,” he told Motorsport.com. “Because now Max is champion, he carries even more weight within the team, and we know there is a first and second driver at Red Bull.

“Perez will have to fight to change that internal pecking order. But if Checo has shown one thing in Formula 1 in the past year, it is that he never gives up. And that’s why he drives for Red Bull.”

Sergio Perez will have more motivation

Perez is in the last year of his contract with Red Bull. So far, the talks of an extension are far from being discussed. Thus, the Mexican race driver will be even more motivated amidst the regulation changes.

'AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, WE'LL HAVE A MÉXICAN DRIVER ON THE PODIUM IN HIS HOME RACE, SERGIO PÉREZ!!' 3 months today, and the emotions are still equally as powerful

“Now he has had a year at Red Bull, he knows how to get the best out of the team,” Ramirez said. “But 2022 is a year of many changes. From the new rules for the car to the freezing of the development of the power units, and from a calendar with a record 23 races to a new fuel.”

“If Red Bull continue to compete at the front, Perez will have the tools, the hunger and the talent to be a title contender. So I think he has chances.”

