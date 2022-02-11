F1

“We know there is a first and second driver at Red Bull”– Sergio Perez will have to fight internally to defeat Max Verstappen

"We know there is a first and second driver at Red Bull"– Sergio Perez will have to fight internally to defeat Max Verstappen
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings: Kohli out for duck after edging behind an ordinary in 3rd ODI vs West Indies
Next Article
“There’s still some old scar"– Former Red Bull driver thinks Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen should take an year off to heal the wounds of rivalry
F1 Latest News
“There’s still some old scar"– Former Red Bull driver thinks Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen should take an year off to heal the wounds of rivalry
“There’s still some old scar”– Former Red Bull driver thinks Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen should take an year off to heal the wounds of rivalry

Former Red Bull driver thinks Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen should be taking a year…