“I’m not a big fan of it”– Sergio Perez claims social media is too much for him

Sergio Perez claims he is no big fan of social media even though he thinks it’s a good tool for him to engage with fans at times.

Sergio Perez is one of the most adored F1 drivers and has a considerable following on social media. But the Mexican race drivers see it as much more of a bane than a boon.

He advocates that one has to balance real-time and spending time on social media. However, he thinks that social media is essential for sportspersons to connect with fans.

“I think social media has become too much in the last couple of years,” Perez told The Edge podcast from team sponsor TAG-Heuer. “And I don’t think just for sportsmen, even for normal people.”

“The amount of time that we spend on it during a day is just, I think, unacceptable. So I’m not a big fan of it, I have to say. I think it’s a great tool, as a sportsman, to engage with your fans, with your brands, but it has to be a limit and a balance.”

“So yeah, I think it’s important to make sure you control the amount of time [using social media] as well, not just as a sportsman, as a human being. To make sure you control the time you dedicate [to it] and try to minimise it.”

How Sergio Perez tries not to be overwhelmed

Perez further reveals that it’s essential to cut the noise of fans cheering ahead of the race. Especially in Mexico, where his compatriots celebrate him.

“And by experiencing other Mexican races, for example. At the end of the day, yeah, the people are there to cheer you and to support you, and no matter what result you will have, they will be there.”

“But the most important and the best way you can make them happy is to perform at your very best. And to do that, I feel like you have to disconnect.”

“There can be a lot of noise out there, but once you close the visor, there’s zero noise, or once you have to fully focus to focus on it fullybe absolutely zero noise.”

“It’s not easy to reach, but when I look back to it, I even surprise myself. When I watch the race on TV and so on, it’s like, ‘How was I able to disconnect from all this support, from all these people cheering me?’ It wasn’t an easy one.”

