“I’m not a fan of this at all”: McLaren boss feels communication between the teams and FIA should not be broadcasted

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl wants the words that are exchanged between F1 teams and the FIA to be private.

At the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP, an exchange between the Red Bull team and race director Michael Masi received a lot of backlashes. Max Verstappen made an illegal pass on Lewis Hamilton during the first restart at turn one. Soon after, the race was red-flagged again, and all the cars returned to the pit lane.

It was then that Michael Masi was heard speaking to Red Bull manager Jonathan Wheatley on the FIA-team radio channel. Masi used the term ‘offer’ when he suggested Verstappen shall give back the place to Hamilton. This was misunderstood by the majority of the viewers at home.

Masi said what he said to avoid making a big deal out of it. According to the 42-year-old, it was a minor issue that could be resolved between the two teams themselves. Still, people made a mountain out of a molehill and accused the Australian race official of ‘making deals’.

Andreas Seidl used this example to explain why he didn’t like the idea of broadcasting these messages.

The only reason behind the outrage was the message being broadcasted, says the McLaren boss

Seidl insists that before the messages were transmitted to the public, teams and the FIA had regular ‘deals’ like this. There wasn’t any controversy because the fans never knew about it.

“I think the only reason why it is a debate now is because it gets transmitted.” the McLaren chief said. “Before you didn’t hear that stuff. And I think that’s the big difference.”

“To be honest, from my point of view I was never a fan to broadcast this communication, because there’s also things going back and forward regarding safety, etc.”

Andreas Seidl: “I definitely think some of the comments we have seen in recent weeks are definitely not something I could imagine would come from us in this situation. “I think it is very important… that you always keep the respect for your competitors, for the FIA, for #F1.” pic.twitter.com/KB3kZZbnnq — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) November 28, 2021

“I don’t think necessarily should always be broadcast, that is my opinion on it.” he said. Seidl also feels that what teams share with the FIA on the radio is being affected because of this.

The fact that the conversation is being heard by millions of people live alters the content of these conversations. “I don’t think that the communication in principle has changed,” Seidl added.

“I would say, in terms of what’s going backwards and forwards it’s even more controlled than in the past because everyone knows it gets broadcast.”

