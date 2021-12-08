“It’s all or nothing”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is looking forward to the final showdown between his team and Red Bull at the Abu Dhabi GP

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expects an ‘intense’ battle for both titles at this weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The 2021 season comes to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, coming Sunday. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and his Mercedes counterpart Lewis Hamilton go to this round, level on points. The latter is looking to win his 8th Driver’s Championship while his team strives for an 8th successive Constructor’s title.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that he is glad that both his team and Red Bull are still in the title picture. He expects the Brackley based outfit to continue their recent strong performances over to the UAE.

One last time as teammates 💜💙 Ready to give it all for the season finale! 🤜🤛 @ValtteriBottas @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/pQklbAGn7f — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 8, 2021

Hamilton has won 3 consecutive races in Brazil, Qatar and last week in Saudi Arabia. His W12 has shown tremendous straight line speed lately, and Wolff hopes it can carry them to a victory in Abu Dhabi as well.

“The final race will be intense.” said Toto.

Also read: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that his relationship with Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner will ‘probably never improve’

“It’s important to not get distracted. To just keep our heads down, our feet on the ground and bring the performance that we had last time out.” said Wolff. “We’re grateful to still be in this fight.”

“The fact that both championships will be decided at the season finale proves just how hard both sides have been challenging each other and pushing each other forward.

“It’s all or nothing for the season finale and that’s amazing for the sport, amazing for the fans and amazing for all of us, too.” he added.

Changes in the Abu Dhabi circuit layout provide yet another learning curve, says the Mercedes boss

The Yas Marina Circuit went through alterations over the summer. The organizers took this step to increase overtaking opportunities around the track and provide better racing.

We already saw the drivers race in two new tracks over the last 3 weeks. The Losail International Circuit in Qatar and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia provided a new experience for all. Toto Wolff feels that the changes to the ultimate venue’s layout will give the teams yet another learning curve.

It’s all come down to this… 🇦🇪 58 laps, 306 kilometres, and a whole lot of excitement around the Yas Marina Circuit where the 2021 titles will be decided 🏆 Sit down with @LewisHamilton and learn about the track before @MercedesAMGF1 take on the Championship challenges 👏 pic.twitter.com/LPIzRfLbMc — PETRONAS Motorsports (@PET_Motorsports) December 8, 2021

“We’re also relishing the challenges of racing in Abu Dhabi this weekend.” he continued.

“A circuit that has gone through quite a few changes since we last raced there.” said Wolff. “There are new sections of track to understand and that really is a step into the unknown for everyone.”

“So, it’s going to be another exciting weekend!” the Austrian concluded.

Also read: Who will win the 2021 F1 World Title if Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton finish the season on equal points?