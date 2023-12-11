“I’m Not an Engineer”: Despite the Obvious Handicap, Lewis Hamilton Gives Major Update on 2024 Car

Lewis Hamilton has provided a major update about Mercedes’ 2024 car, the W15. Following the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Briton visited the team’s factory. After checking out the car in the wind tunnel, he expressed optimism for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

While sharing his thoughts, Hamilton said (as quoted by Motorsport.com), “I think it’s always difficult. I’m not an engineer or a designer. So it’s not easy. It’s always the exciting time of the year because I have seen the car in the wind tunnel.” The seven-time champion cited that he always visits the wind tunnel during the winter to check how the car is evolving.

“I have full faith in everyone that’s working on it. And I’m hopeful that we will be in a much more competitive position next year.”, said Hamilton.

The 38-year-old then concluded his remarks by explaining how he is confident that the team will be much more competitive in 2024. What Hamilton has been most proud of is the way the Silver Arrows have stayed together during tough times.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ struggles continued in 2023

Mercedes indeed did have a difficult 2023 season despite finishing second in the Constructors’ Championship. The team scored 409 points and finished a staggering 451 points behind champions Red Bull.

Moreover, the Brackley team failed to secure a race victory in the entire season for the first time in 11 years. As for Lewis Hamilton, this was the second consecutive season in which he failed to win.

While the Silver Arrows did not have the pace to fight Red Bull for wins, perhaps the more concerning issue for them was consistency. Hamilton also spoke about the same in his recent interview. He explained how there were “ups and downs” throughout this season and how his side never really got into a rhythm.

Despite the same, Hamilton managed to pick a highlight of the campaign. He pointed out how his surprise pole in Budapest was a moment to cherish this year.

What gave him the most pleasure about his pole was that for the first time this season, he and Mercedes were able to “dethrone” Red Bull. Hamilton will now hope that he can fight Red Bull more often at the front in 2024, and possibly also get his first win after two long campaigns.