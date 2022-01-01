“I’m not feeling 100 percent with the car”: Antonio Giovinazzi opens up about the difficulties of adjusting to a Formula E car

Antonio Giovinazzi admits he’s having difficulties adjusting to the ‘zero downforce’ Gen2 cars in Formula-E.

Giovinazzi’s F1 venture has come to an end, for now. His contract with Alfa Romeo wasn’t renewed beyond 2021, and he will be replaced at the team by Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou.

As a result, the Italian will make the switch to Formula-E in 2o22, where he will drive for the Dragon Penske team. He will still remain a part of F1, as a reserve driver for Ferrari, but his main focus will be to adjust to a completely different type of race-car.

An epic battle! Congrats to both the winner and who fought till the very last.

It has been an incredible journey.

The 28 year old previously drove a Formula E car in 2018, and also took part in a testing at Valencia ahead of last year’s Saudi Arabian GP. After taking part in the test, Giovinazzi admitted that he was finding it difficult to adjust to the cars.

“I was expecting that it will not be easy. Especially as I drove the Gen1 car in 2018 at the rookie test.” said Antonio.

“This Gen2 car for sure is better. But I was expecting it to be a little more easy. It was really complicated in terms of braking.”

The Formula-E cars have no grip and no downforce, says Antonio Giovinazzi

Giovinazzi went on to say that driving those cars feel like driving an F1 car in wet-conditions. He cited the lack of grip and downforce as major reasons for his difficulties.

“I remember after the first day I was completely lost. I just needed to put some new inputs to my mind because it is a car that in terms of balance and everything, I never drove before.” said the former Alfa Romeo driver.

“Here you need to brake really soft. You have not much grip, so no downforce, and you can’t carry a lot of speed into the corners.”

“Everything was new and with no sound. Then we went to the race pace energy management and it was all new, new things for myself.”

“I’m still not feeling 100 percent with the car but it’s something that I like and to try to do the best work possible with just a few days with the team and the car.” Giovinazzi concluded.

