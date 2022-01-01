F1

“I’m not feeling 100 percent with the car”: Antonio Giovinazzi opens up about the difficulties of adjusting to a Formula E car

"I'm not feeling 100 percent with the car": Antonio Giovinazzi opens up about the difficulties of adjusting to a Formula E car
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“3rd straight 30-point game for Ja Morant?! 2022 is definitely his year”: NBA Twitter lauds the Grizzlies guard for recording his 9th 30-point game of the season, despite missing 12 games
Next Article
“Sam Jones was the last of the good guys, the bank is closed”: Bill Russell shows love to his late, great Celtics teammate
F1 Latest News
"I'm not feeling 100 percent with the car": Antonio Giovinazzi opens up about the difficulties of adjusting to a Formula E car
“I’m not feeling 100 percent with the car”: Antonio Giovinazzi opens up about the difficulties of adjusting to a Formula E car

Antonio Giovinazzi admits he’s having difficulties adjusting to the ‘zero downforce’ Gen2 cars in Formula-E. …