“I’m Not Ready to Let Go of That Dream”: Mick Schumacher Sends Clear Message to F1 Teams Amid Raging Silly Season

Mick Schumacher has been out of F1 action since the end of the 2022 season. Although he’s still been around the paddock as a development driver for Mercedes, the young German racing ace is keen to get back into the sport full-time and hasn’t given up on a potential comeback yet.

Haas sacked the former F2 champion at the end of the 2022 season. Since then, he’s had a few chances to pop back into the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, for one reason or another, that chance has never materialized into a full-time race seat. The 25-year-old concedes it’s exhausting and draining for him, but despite the same, he is not ready to give up on the F1 dream just yet. The Independent quoted him as saying,

“F1 has been a dream I’ve had since I was five years old and I’m not ready to let go of that dream. Sometimes you feel like you have a chance, then it actually never ends up happening because something else happens. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster and a draining last few years. But I’m working my way back.”

| Mick Schumacher “not ready” to give up on his F1 dream. ❓ | Would you give the 25-year-old a second chance to prove he has what it takes? pic.twitter.com/MntnyMmnUs — Racing Infinity (@RacingInfinity1) June 13, 2024

What could help Schumacher is that he is still well-connected with multiple teams in the paddock. Moreover, despite not having a full-time race seat, he yet continues to be a reserve driver for both Mercedes and Alpine.

While his services have not been called upon just yet, his dedication to the sport is still unmatched. He is a regular face in the Silver Arrows’ garage, and despite racing commitments elsewhere, he seldom misses a Grand Prix weekend.

Mick Schumacher is ready to lead Alpine to Le Mans glory

Schumacher is not just sitting on the sidelines waiting for an opportunity to return to Formula 1. He is keen to keep his reflexes and abilities in check as he dips his toes in the world of Endurance racing. He is part of the WEC program for Alpine and is ready to tackle the 24 Hours of Le Mans this weekend for the French racing outfit.

Schumacher described the World Endurance Championship as being the closest racing series to Formula 1. And the 25-year-old will be partaking in the 92nd running of the iconic 24-hour race. He will be running the #36 Alpine A424 hypercar in the premier class of the race taking place at the iconic Circuit de la Sarthe.

His team missed out on a hyperpole run by the slimmest of margins. But they will take on the race from within the top 10 of the hypercar class.