How Williams Won the Carlos Sainz Deal From Audi

Moving into the summer break, Audi seemed like the most likely destination for outgoing Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz. However, in a surprise turn of events, Williams have announced that they have signed the #55 driver on a multi-year deal with options to extend. Analyzing this decision, a lack of faith in the Audi project seems like the biggest factor in Sainz’s decision.

Sainz was a top priority for Audi in the driver market. The German automobile giants are on their way to establish a works outfit in the sport and the Spaniard’s undeniable racing pedigree and marketability was something that made him a top candidate for the job.

But it would turn out that Sainz did not share the same enthusiasm with the project at Neuberg. For starters, Audi are going to takeover the existing Sauber outfit with a dedicated engine program for 2026 already under progress.

According to The Race, the current state of the team – being the only one to not score a point so far, and the issues with its car might have dissuaded the #55 driver from pulling the trigger in their favor. 2025 would have at any cost been an uphill struggle for Sainz who had gotten into the habit of scoring race wins and podiums on the regular.

Another consideration is the fact that Audi’s works F1 engine is for all intents and purposes an untested quantity. Therefore, even going into 2026, the 29-year-old would have no basis to know if he would be in a competitive car or not.

The only thing keeping Audi in contention to sign the Spaniard was Andreas Seidl, his former boss at McLaren. But an internal power struggle saw both Seidl and Audi F1 chief, Oliver Hoffman see the exit doors. Mattia Binotto’s introduction, who was also Sainz’s former boss at Ferrari, didn’t seem to be a factor strong enough to change Sainz’s mind.

Mercedes might have swayed Carlos Sainz towards Williams in 2025 and beyond

Alpine were another team that were looking to sign the #55 driver. But the much publicised internal turmoil and lacklustre performances may not have helped their bargaining power when it came to Sainz. With a Mercedes engine deal not yet sealed, Sainz had no reason to trust a middling Renault power unit that has for quite some time been the slowest on the grid.

It was common knowledge in the paddock that Sainz was lobbying for that second Mercedes seat alongside George Russell. But Toto Wolff had shut those doors down in favor of Kimi Antonelli. The 17-year-old F2 prodigy was probably the only way Wolff could rectify his mistakes in the past – particularly one of not signing a young Max Verstappen back in 2016.

In the end, Williams seemed like the perfect place for Sainz to extend his career and become a team leader. The team has a rich legacy in the sport, undoubted championship pedigree and most importantly a Mercedes engine deal. Going into 2026, the Mercedes power unit is touted to become the benchmark for the field.