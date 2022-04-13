“Ear piercings and a nose piercing” – F1 pundit Ted Kravitz convinced no-jewellery rule is aimed at Lewis Hamilton

“Ear piercings and a nose piercing” -Sky F1 expert Ted Kravitz floats conspiracy theory of the no-jewelry rule currently being targeted only at Lewis Hamilton.

The Australian GP management issued strict instructions to all drivers to enter the Albert Park track without any jewelry on them. This was, of course, in adherence to the sport’s regulations.

It sounds like a general notifier, but Ted Kravitz believes it was specifically targeted at seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. He said this and more on his show ‘Ted’s Notebook‘ for Sky F1:

“We checked with Mick Schumacher who wears, when he’s not in the car, a metal chain necklace and he says he doesn’t wear it in the car, so it isn’t him.

“So it did seem to be on the face of it, a measure, or wanting to enforce a rule specifically targeted at Lewis Hamilton who of course has ear piercings and a nose piercing.”

While drivers were asked about the FIA’s reminder on wearing jewellery, with the 2021 title-rivals having an interesting conversation 😳 Verstappen: “I’d be too heavy with it”

Hamilton: “I know you have a nipple piercing, man!”

Verstappen: “You want to see it again? 😅”#AusGP — Autosport (@autosport) April 8, 2022

FIA deny targeting Lewis Hamilton

Kravitz, like a good journo, went up to the people who matter i.e. the FIA, and enquired about the ‘personalised’ targeting being meted out to Hamilton.

The governing body vehemently denied it, but Kravitz is unimpressed, stressing the need for the FIA to focus on larger issues.

“I asked the FIA this and they said no absolutely not.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with the piercings because they said they would check it.

“So what are they going to do? Go up to Lewis Hamilton, someone is going to check if he has his nose piercing in or if he has his earrings in. What is this about?

“You are right the FIA might be saying it’s all about safety. But come on, have they not got bigger priorities.”

