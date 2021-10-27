“I’m not sure how long will he race”– Lewis Hamilton’s father gives major career update on seven-time world champion

Lewis hamilton’s father believes that the seven-time world champion will carry on racing as long as he enjoys the craft.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will remain with the Mercedes for the next two years. However, Hamilton’s father believes that the champion will remain in the sport for as long as he is enjoying it.

He said, “I’m not sure [how long he will race] is the answer. As I always say to him, if you feel fit, if you’re still enjoying driving the car, still love getting in it, then keep going, and that’s what he loves, he loves driving the car. I suspect he’ll keep going.”

The seven-time world champion is one of the old drivers on the grid. His father is impressed that his son is one of the last of his generation to still be in F1.

Every day is a championship win for seven-time world champion

In the 2021 World Championship, Lewis Hamilton stands behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The dutch driver extended his lead by 12 points by winning the race at COTA. However, Hamilton’s father believes that he is in a new era with all these young drivers and still the driver to beat.

He said, “being the elder in the series, whatever it is, [means we] are winners. Because it’s very rare that you get to the age of 36, 37 and still be able to compete at this level with drivers that are 10 years your junior, so for us, every day is a championship win.”

Furthermore, he added that there isn’t a huge amount of pressure on Lewis, but he’s competitive. Every race that he competes in he wants to win. He’s going on 37 but is still as young as 22.

“Lewis is the last of the Mohicans if you think about it. He’s from the era of [Nico] Rosberg, [Robert] Kubica, [Heikki] Kovalainen, and all those guys have gone but you’ve still got Lewis who’s still here.

