“I’m prepared to give up my career if it helps”– Lewis Hamilton ready to drop his F1 privileges if it helps him to make a better world

“I’m prepared to give up my career if it helps”– Lewis Hamilton is determined to fight against several social issues even if it cost him his F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton is probably the most decorated driver in the history of Formula 1, with seven world titles and 100 Grand Prix recorded in his vault.

However, Hamilton has also dedicated himself to the struggle for social justice, and recently he said that if it requires him to end his F1 career for it, he would be ready to do that.

“I have reached a point where I’m prepared to give up my career if it helps”, he says in conversation with Suddeutsche Zeitung. “For example, to save a life. Or to stimulate the minds of the bosses in the world to initiate changes that help people.”

Hamilton is aware that only words wouldn’t make a difference in the world engrossed in several issues, and an action would be required to transform the world.

“I try not to be someone who just talks a lot. I want to act and encourage positive developments, but I’m not Superman. I can’t save the world on my own.”

The old guards standing up against injustice

This year, Hamilton’s long time counterpart Sebastian Vettel raised his voice symbolically against several forms of oppression, especially the discrimination against people from the LGBTQ+ community.

Recently talking about the activism made by Vettel, Hamilton responded by saying he is immensely proud of Vettel’s efforts in bringing a societal change.

Sebastian Vettel, we need a repeat of this in Turkey next weekend!!! pic.twitter.com/VwtC8mD0rB — dimi (@sebastonmartins) October 3, 2021

Lewis Hamilton in Turkey challenge

Though Hamilton has pledged to quit his F1 career if his moral aim requires him to do it, his focus is currently on winning his eighth world title championship, and for that, he needs to produce a sensational performance in Turkey.

But a 10-place grid penalty and potential rain across the weekend pose him a monumental challenge to grab a win from his arch-rival Max Verstappen.