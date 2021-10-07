“I’ve been incredibly proud of Sebastian”– Lewis Hamilton speaks on Sebastian Vettel publicly expressing views on current social issues

“I’ve been incredibly proud of Sebastian”– Lewis Hamilton is proud about Sebastian Vettel openly speaking on social issues via F1’s platform.

Sebastian Vettel has shown some active participation on public issues, ranging from regimes violating the rights of LGBTQ people to environmental degradation; Vettel has been publically voicing his concerns.

At Silverstone, he was also appeared to clean the stands after fans threw their litter over there. Additionally, Vettel also asserted the need for Formula 1 to implement cleaner fuels for environmental conservation.

Sunday evening at Silverstone. The #BritishGP weekend is over. But for Seb, the race for the planet never ends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/XLHfDQYqL2 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 19, 2021

Seeing this, Lewis Hamilton is proud of his counterpart Vettel for speaking up and using his influence to bring in a positive impact, which is often ignored by other sportspersons.

“I’ve been incredibly proud of Sebastian. He’s discovered things that he’s passionate about and he’s not shying away from it. We speak often and we talk on these topics,” said Hamilton as per the Autosport.

Hamilton on Vettel’s campaigning this year: “I’ve been incredibly proud of Sebastian. He’s discovered things that he’s passionate about and he’s not shying away from it. “We speak often and we talk on these topics.”#F1 #Formula1 #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/LZURuVkkXI — Autosport (@autosport) October 7, 2021

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel joined forces in Hungary

Hamilton is known for his activism in the sport and is currently working intensively on bringing the added representation of people of colour. His commission report highlighted the evident absence of black people in F1.

Meanwhile, he also wrote about Hungary’s alleged discriminatory law against the people of LGBTQ+, against which a colossal protest took place in the country around the time of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Therefore, the two old guards of F1 talking against such social issues simultaneously was a massively positive step and opens the door for F1 becoming the voice of the suppressed in the future.