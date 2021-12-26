“It is in the nature of the game” – Toto Wolff still sour about Safety Car ‘controversy’ in Abu Dhabi that cost Lewis Hamilton the world title

“It is in the nature of the game” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff still has grudges with the FIA for their decision on un-lapped cars during the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.

Max Verstappen won his maiden world title in a thrilling manner in the season-finale Abu Dhabi GP, overtaking then-reigning champion Lewis Hamilton during the dying moments of the race (and season).

This was made possible after Race Director Michael Masi asked drivers between the duo to un-lap themselves during the Safety Car phase. Verstappen in his fresher tyres grabbed the opportunity with both hands and overtook Hamilton stunningly.

Hamilton’s boss has major issues with how it panned out, arguing such controversies are part of a ‘bigger problem’ in F1. He chose to bring in last season’s race in Nurburgring to the argument, where Masi had directed all cars to unlap during the SC phase, rather than only a few.

“It is a wider problem. If you look at most of the controversies that have happened this year, it was about decisions, sporting decisions on the track, the inconsistency of the execution of the regulations on track.

“It is one thing to drive hard and to have differences of opinion among the drivers and the teams, it is in the nature of the game.

“But inconsistent decision making leads to controversies, leads to polarisation and that was the grounds for many of the totally unnecessary controversies on the track.

“How can it be that 14 months ago, at the Eifel Grand Prix, the explanation that was given was exactly the contrary to what happened [in Abu Dhabi]?

“The explanation that was given, that the reason why the Safety Car was out there so long, was that all cars needed to unlap themselves, that this is following the sporting regulations.

“Fourteen months ago, not only was the decision taken in the totally opposite way, but an explanation is being made 180 degrees different to what happened.”

Read More “It’s called motor racing”: Michael Masi shuts Mercedes boss Toto Wolff up after the latter complained about the stewards controversial last lap decision in Abu Dhabi