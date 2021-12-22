“I want to continue sharing the grid with him”: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hopes rumors about Lewis Hamilton leaving F1 aren’t true

Carlos Sainz admitted he wants to see Lewis Hamilton return to F1 in 2022 and hopes to share the grid with him for ‘many years’.

Since the controversial conclusion to the Abu Dhabi GP earlier this month, rumours of Hamilton leaving F1 have surfaced. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff himself couldn’t guarantee the Briton’s return to the grid in 2022.

Hamilton hasn’t shared his thoughts about the events in Yas Island yet. The Mercedes driver has been quiet on social media and was also absent at the FIA Prize-Giving Ceremony in Paris last week.

Carlos Sainz was also asked about Hamilton and a potential retirement: “I don’t know, I hope Hamilton doesn’t retire, I want to continue racing with him, he’s one of the best in history and I want to continue sharing the grid with him.”#MARCA — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) December 22, 2021

In a recent interview with Marca, Sainz shared his thoughts about the 7-time World Champion’s retirement speculations.

The Spaniard called Hamilton ‘one of the best ever’ and hoped these rumours were false. “I don’t know. I hope Hamilton doesn’t retire.” said the Ferrari driver. “I want to continue racing with him. He’s one of the best in history, and I want to continue sharing the grid with him.”

Carlos Sainz expects the 2021 car to be difficult to drive

Carlos Sainz spoke about his thoughts on the 2022 car in the same interview. F1 teams are bracing themselves for massive changes in regulations come next year. The 27-year-old admitted that the cars would feel a lot different, and it’ll take time for everyone to adjust.

“I’m asking the 2022 car to be easy to drive, to go like a rocket and for us to be at the top. The rest I put it on myself, I adapt well to any car and I work it out in the simulator.” he said.

🇦🇪 What a way to end my first year with Scuderia Ferrari! Podium today, P3 in Constructor’s and P5 in Driver’s. I really want to thank the entire team and every tifosi for the welcome. I’m already looking forward to 2022. FORZA FERRARI! 👉https://t.co/7KfrXmnhhY#CarlosSainz pic.twitter.com/hXfywmg4BV — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) December 12, 2021

“I have tried the new car simulator, it is very different in the way you drive it. It will be difficult to drive, very different, for example not so comfortable in the balance in the corner. And it will be fast, but difficult.”

Sainz finished 5th in his first season with the Italian outfit with 164.5 points and four podium finishes to his name.

