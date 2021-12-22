F1

“I want to continue sharing the grid with him”: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hopes rumors about Lewis Hamilton leaving F1 aren’t true

"I want to continue sharing the grid with him": Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hopes rumors about Lewis Hamilton leaving F1 isn't true
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Ganguly had no business to speak on the matter": Dilip Vengsarkar opines Sourav Ganguly shouldn't have spoken on Virat Kolhi captaincy issue
Next Article
"Red Bull and Mercedes relations needs mending" - F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali does not want this year's fallout to fester in 2022
F1 Latest News
"Red Bull and Mercedes relations needs mending" - F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali does not want this year's fallout to fester in 2022
“Red Bull and Mercedes relations needs mending” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali does not want this year’s fallout to fester in 2022

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says that the relationship between the top two teams must be…