“I’m the best team-mate I’ve ever been” – Lewis Hamilton talks about his relationship with George Russell

George Russell is constantly outperforming his teammate Lewis Hamilton in W13 as the team is suffering from porpoising issues.

Mercedes has not had an ideal start to the 2022 season as they suffer from the porpoising issues in the W13. The phenomenon is so intense that Lewis Hamilton suffered severe back pain after the race in Azerbaijan.

In the post-race interview in Baku, Hamilton said that he kept praying for the race to end. Several other teams and drivers also complained about the effects of porpoising. This led the FIA to issue a new technical directive to protect the drivers from any severe health issues.

Mercedes has not won a single race in the 2022 season, however, Russell and Hamilton combined have bagged five podiums in nine races.

Russell has outperformed the seven-time world champion in most of the races and has been consistent to finish within the top 5.

As the team continues to solve their problems, Hamilton is working closer than ever with his mechanics and engineers to get back to the top.

He said, “I don’t look at my season too often and assess, in a sense of judgement. I mean, I’m working as hard as I can, staying positive.”

“We’ve come off the back of a difficult year and I’d like to think I’m the best teammate I’ve ever been, to George. But also to all the engineers, all the mechanics and everyone working at the factory, and trying to keep everyone’s energy high.”

Also Read: When Lewis Hamilton clinched the fastest F1 lap shattering Kimi Raikkonen’s record at Monza

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to get a boost ahead of the home race

Hamilton and Russell are set to get a boost of new components on their W13 ahead of the British GP. Mercedes showed improved performance at the Canadian GP as Hamilton finished on the podium taking P3 followed by Russell at P4.

“and that is Lewis Hamilton”

“Winning the Grand Prix, but look at the state of that Mercedes” – Silverstone 2020 – Crofty. Goosebumps. The GOAT LH. #F1 #TeamLH #Silverstone. pic.twitter.com/8VeqpfadgO — | (@RayyLH44) June 22, 2022

The track in Silverstone is far smoother than the bumpier tracks in Monaco, Baku and Montreal. Therefore, the Mercedes is expected to firmly push the leading two teams at Silverstone.

Technical director, Mike Eliott said, “We will be bringing new bits to Silverstone. We will be trying to push the car forward, trying to get some pace from the car we’ve got or from the package we’ve got as well as the new bits we are going to add to it.”

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton can’t break this Michael Schumacher record in 2022